BostonPads Launches Private Lending Division With Roc Capital

Local apartment listings site and brokerage Boston Pads has launched a new co-branded private lending division aimed at multifamily investors.

Boston Pads Lending was developed in partnership with Roc Capital, a division of New York City-based investment firm Roc360, Boston Pads said in its announcement Thursday.

Roc Capital will provide the capital and underlying lending infrastructure for the new platform, while Boston Pads Lending will be the customer-facing component, offered through the Boston Pads platform. This partnership does not involve Roc Capital obtaining any ownership stake in Boston Pads, the companies said.

“The timing reflects a significant change in the real estate financing market,” Boston Pads Founder and President Demetrios Salpoglou said in an email interview with Banker & Tradesman. “Traditional banks have become more selective, particularly when evaluating investment properties, renovation projects and transactions that require speed or flexibility. At the same time, there continues to be strong demand from experienced investors who are identifying viable opportunities but need a financing solution that fits the transaction.

Salpoglou said the move was motivated by what he sees as a market opportunity: His company’s institutional knowledge of the Boston-area market and data from the many apartment and investment-sales listings Boston Pads hosts gives it and Roc Capital the ability to better evaluate lending opportunities.

“There continues to be strong demand from experienced investors who are identifying viable opportunities but need a financing solution that fits the transaction,” he said. “Boston Pads works with a large network of agents, property owners, developers and investors, which gives us a direct view into that demand. Partnering with Roc allows us to provide those clients with greater access to lending options at a time when reliable execution and speed are increasingly important.”

Bank and credit union underwriting requirements don’t work for every investment project or investor, while the private lending sphere can be fragmented, according to Salpoglou.

“The market remains highly fragmented, and many real estate investors are still unaware that relatively simple and accessible financing solutions exist.” Roc360 co-founder Eric Abramovich said via email. “Partnering with major platforms like Boston Pads creates new distribution channels, expands awareness, and allows us to reach underserved segments of the market that traditional private lending has yet to fully penetrate.”

Boston Pads is expected to begin offering the lending product for residential real estate investors through the Boston Pads platform in the fourth quarter of 2026.