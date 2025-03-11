Prominent Newton Corner Property Sold to City Realty

Allston-based City Realty Group acquired a prominent Newton Corner property best known for its ground-floor tenant Buff’s Pub for $8 million.

The 81,058 square-foot property at 303-321 Washington St. is currently 66 percent leased to 20 office and retail tenants, including Buff’s Pub and The Corner Cafe, and includes 140 below-grade garage spaces. The pub ranks high on many lists of the area’s best buffalo wings.

The property previously traded for $15 million in 2017, according to Newton assessors’ records, in a transaction that also included 18-24 Peabody St. and 21 Bacon St.

Newmark’s capital markets team represented the seller, Wellesley-based Grander Capital Partners, and procured the buyer.

“313 Washington Street is a highly desirable Newton address with an exceptional ability to capture small-tenant office demand,” Newmark Private Capital Associate Director Joseph Alvarado said in a statement. “The property also benefits from on-site parking and an activated retail component anchored by two of Newton Corner’s longest-standing restaurants.”