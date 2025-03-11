Southie Office-Retail Property Sold to Dutch Investors

A Dutch real estate investor acquired a South Boston mixed-use property following upgrades during the seller’s nine-year ownership period that attracted new tenants including Caffè Nero.

An affiliate of Egeria Real Estate Investments paid $15.9 million for 416-418 West Broadway.

Egeria Real Estate Investments targets commercial and residential real estate in “A1’ locations in the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S., according to its web site. The company has local offices at 801 Boylston St. in Boston.

In 2023, Egeria acquired the Whitney Hotel in Beacon Hill for $57 million.

The South Boston brick-and-beam property was renovated in 2018 and provides a “significant value-add potential” to increase net operating income, according to a listing from Boston Realty Advisors. Current tenants include Caffè Nero, btone Fitness, Ethos Daycare, Verizon Wireless, Karen Spa and energy consultants Rethinking Power Management. An additional 5,233 square feet is available.



The seller, Core Investments affiliate Smiley West Broadway LLC, paid $1.8 million for the property in 2015.