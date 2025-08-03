Protect Your House from Break-Ins

Thefts from the houses of sports stars Ketel Marte, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Rob Gronkowski should raise the hackles of every homeowner – celebrity or not.

These players were away for several days at the time when the burglaries occurred, rendering their places more vulnerable. But homes are susceptible to break-ins at any time – whether we are on vacation, at work, out for the evening or still inside.

Fortunately, burglars tend to go out of their way to avoid bumping into occupants. Indeed, many will either abandon a robbery attempt or hide to avoid discovery when they hear someone in the house (or returning home). They sometimes case their targets several times to make sure they don’t meet anyone inside.

The trick, then, is to make your home appear occupied – even when it isn’t.

Turn on Some Lights

Many homeowners install expensive alarm systems or keep a gun in the nightstand. But alarms only work once the intruder breaks a window or blasts through a door. An experienced thief can be in and out in five minutes, whereas the police often take four times that long to arrive. And a gun only works if you are home, awake, alert and trained – and also if you have the gun handy, and loaded, at the crucial moment.

While there’s nothing wrong with taking those precautions, simply adding lights to your property may prove to be a better deterrent. Some bad guys operate during daytime hours, but most prefer the cover of darkness. So light things up.

To make it less obvious your place is empty, set up nightlights and timer-controlled lights throughout your home. This one step can give the impression that someone is inside. Program your lights to turn on in various rooms at different times to mimic regular activity. To guard against power outages, consider solar timers.

Leave the light above your kitchen range on at all times. The kitchen is one room that tends to have lights on the most. Put your TV on a timer so it goes off and on in the afternoon and evening, or leave a radio on. Tune it to a talk station, as opposed to music, because the pattern of human speech is more consistent with someone being home.

Outside lights are an important protective barrier, too. They should be on motion sensors so they turn on when someone approaches, and mounted high enough so they can’t be reached without a ladder. While some thieves are high-wire aerialists, most know that putting up a ladder after the sun goes down is too conspicuous.

Dogs also are a great deterrent – especially big, loud ones who bark at the slightest sound outside. Thieves don’t like running into unfriendly dogs any more than humans. Absent a real dog, though, consider playing a recording of a dog growling and barking. Not constantly, but programmed so that a woof or two is heard every few minutes. Maybe the audio could be triggered by motion or noise outside.

Eliminate Weak Spots

Trim your shrubs back from the walls of your house so intruders can’t hide behind them and peer through your windows to determine if anyone is actually home.

Also, secure all potential entry points. We not only lock our garage doors every night, for example, but also the door from the garage into the house itself. And that’s on top of a monitored security system.

Lock all your windows, not just those on the ground floor. And reinforce your doorframes so your deadbolt lock goes deep. That way, an intruder will have less success putting a shoulder to the door or kicking it in.

Don’t leave spare keys outside; burglars already know the best hiding places. And don’t leave your valuables lying around where they can be spotted through a window. Put your wallet, purse, watch and jewelry away when you walk in the door. Leaving them on the table or kitchen counter is an open invitation.

If you still have a landline, turn down your phone’s ringer so a long series of unanswered rings doesn’t draw attention. Your voicemail message should be along the lines of, “We can’t come to the phone right now,” rather than, “We’re out of town, but will call you back Tuesday!”

Speaking of being out of town, if you are away for more than a night or two, consider either hiring a house sitter or asking a neighbor to check on your place every day. If you plan to be gone for an extended period, hire someone to visit your house periodically to make sure it has not been visited by any unwanted guests. They should also make sure that the heat or air conditioning systems are working properly and that there are no plumbing leaks.

Don’t advertise that you are away, either. Don’t post online that you are having a wonderful time in Greece, and don’t send back photos for your friends and family. Save the “how I spent my vacation” slideshow for after you return.

Unfortunately, none of these steps stop crime; that’s impossible. But they can make it less likely that a robbery will happen to you. Make it difficult, and a thief is likely to move on to the next house.

Remember, robbers are a lazy bunch. They tend to go for the low-hanging fruit.

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.