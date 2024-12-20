Pru Tower Gets 413K SF Ropes & Gray Lease Renewal

Law firm Ropes & Gray extended its office lease for one-third of the Prudential Center tower in Boston’s Back Bay through 2041, landlord BXP announced.

The city’s largest law firm has occupied the Back Bay tower since 2007, when it relocated from International Place.

The 1.2 million-square-foot Prudential Center tower was nearly 93 percent leased at the end of 2023 with average rents per square foot of $72.45, according to an SEC filing.

“The dynamic Back Bay neighborhood continues to be the location of choice for leading companies, such as Ropes & Gray, to nurture their talent and grow their business,” BXP Executive Vice President Bryan Koop said in a statement.



Back Bay’s office market continues to attract premium rents, with class A tenants paying an average of $75.30 per square foot, according to CBRE. The vacancy rate at the end of the third quarter was 13.7 percent, compared with 17.8 percent citywide.

Boston Properties upgraded the tower’s View Boston attraction, the city’s highest public observatory, in 2023 following a $182 million redevelopment project.