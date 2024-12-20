Community Good Works

Charles River Bank

Medway-based Charles River Bank “adopted” 40 local children through The Salvation Army of Milford’s Angel Tree program, which provides children with toys, sneakers, coats and other items on their Christmas wish lists.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced it collected around $10,000 worth of toys and other donations for local families in its first-ever holiday toy drive. The gifts were contributed to W.H.E.A.T Community Services in Clinton, Sterling Fire House, Shrewsbury Youth & Family Services and Coolidge Elementary School in Shrewsbury.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank said it gave $10,000 to the Quaboag Valley Community Development Corporation. The money will support a program that helps local seniors with prescription pickup, grocery shopping, food bank deliveries and other chores.

Davenport Companies

Yarmouth-based real estate business Davenport Companies said it held a donation drive that collected $6,000 in cash, food and clothing from employees for the Cape Cod Foster Closet in Orleans and the Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center in Hyannis.

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings said it pledged $50,000 in grants to support local winter home heating assistance programs in the communities it serves.

Leader Bank

Arlington-based Leader Bank announced a $20,000 donation to the Housing Corporation of Arlington, the town’s community development and homelessness services provider.

Metro Credit Union

Chelsea’s Metro Credit Union announced $50,500 worth of grants from its foundation to six local nonprofits during its latest grantmaking cycle: the Chelsea Restoration Corp.’s first-time homebuyer workshops, Junior Achievement of Greater Boston’s financial literacy program in the Chelsea Public Schools, Lawrence CommunityWorks’ financial empowerment program, Rogerson Communities’ Beaufort Road senior affordable housing project, The Wiley Network and a financial wellness program run by Women’s Money Matters.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank said it gave $5,000 to Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services as a sponsor of its first-ever Reunion Weekend event