Ralph Lauren Buys Back Bay Retail Building

A Newbury Street property anchored by a Ralph Lauren store was acquired by the fashion icon’s parent corporation for $37.8 million.

The 93-95 Newbury St. property contains 12,960 square feet of space, according to assessors’ data, equating to a purchase price of $2,917 per square foot.

The seller, Boston Blue LLC, an affiliate of New York-based ASG Equities, acquired the property in 2013 for $29.4 million in 2013. The July 2 transaction represents a 29 percent premium on the previous sale price.

The transaction marks the second purchase this year of a Back Bay property by a well-known retail brand.

Apple paid $88 million in January, or over $5,496 per square foot, for its 16,011 square-foot flagship store at 815-825 Boylston St.

Ralph Lauren currently operates 15 stores in Massachusetts, including four in Boston.

The 93 Newbury St. property was built in 1872 and previously housed Kakas Fur’s retail and production space.