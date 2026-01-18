Rental Scams Targeting Renters on the Rise, Too

People searching for rental properties on Facebook and Craigslist need to be careful: More than half the people who told federal watchdogs they were ripped off by a rental scam said it had originated on one of those two websites.

In a December report, the Federal Trade Commission said that since 2020, consumers have reported nearly 65,000 rental scams, with total losses running about $65 million. But that’s just the people who complained. Many people don’t, so the losses are likely much higher.

About half the complaints fielded by the FTC in the 12-month period ending in June 2025 involved phony ads posted on Facebook, the agency reported. Some 16 percent were on Craigslist, while 32 percent were on other sites.

Rental schemes usually involve fake listings, which can look very real, often containing information and photos copied directly from legitimate listings on social media. But the fake ads include the swindler’s contact information instead of the real landlord’s.

When you call, the thief on the other end of the line will take your application fee, your deposit and your first month’s rent – and then scram. And if yours is a last-minute rental – say, for a vacation month or two at the shore – you might be asked for the entire rent in advance. Ouch!

When these con artists disappear, they not only leave you without your money, but without the home you’d expected to occupy. They also make things more difficult for honest landlords, whose legit listings are often raided for these frauds.

How to Protect Yourself

When you search for a rental online, check to see if there’s more than one ad for the same property. If two listings appear but with different rental companies or phone numbers, there’s a good chance one is bogus.

Here, the FTC advises you to go to each landlord’s website and search for the property there. If it isn’t listed, that ad may be fake.

If they don’t steal actual listings, scammers make up their own. Be suspicious if the monthly rent is shockingly low for the area or for the type of house. Another hint: The place may come with an amazing assortment of amenities – stuff like a pool, spa, tennis court or a killer view.

You should always ask to see the place in person. If you can’t visit personally, have a friend in the area go by for a look. And if the landlord or owner always seems to be out of town when you want to view the place, your antennae should start to wiggle.

Don’t be rushed into making a decision. Take your time. If the place is real, and you lose it, another one will come along. If it’s fake, however, the fraudster will often push you to decide right there on the spot, maybe by cutting the price. Don’t bite, especially if the price was already too low to believe.

The FTC also advises against sending any money for a property you’ve never seen, or to someone you’ve never met in person. If the swindler asks you to send money by wire transfer, gift cards or cryptocurrency, it’s the same as sending cash – and it’s likely you’ll never see it again. Better to pay by credit card, which offers at least some protection.

Investigate the Supposed Owner

Scammers make their livings by ripping people off, so the government agency suggests doing a little sleuthing before going too far or moving too fast.

Start by searching for the name of the property owner or rental company with the words “complaint,” “review” or “scam.” If others have fallen victim to a ruse with the company, they’re likely to post about their experiences online.

Ask the person you are dealing with for a business card and make certain everything on the card lines up – the person’s name, phone number, license number and business phone number. You cannot be too careful.

If you are dealing with someone who said they are renting out their own property, the FTC advises checking the county tax assessment website to determine if they are the real owner. If the person said they’re a relative or friend of the owner, it is worth a call to the owner to make sure the rental is on the up-and-up.

Keep your personal information private. If someone contacts you claiming to be working with the owner or rental company, ask to call them back – but not at the number they give you. Rather, call the listed owner’s number, or that of the rental company, and ask for the person who just called you. They may not exist.

Finally, the government wants to know if you’ve been cheated or think you’ve run into a scam. Report your experience to your local law enforcement agency, consumer affairs agency, state’s attorney general and the website where the ad was posted. Also report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.