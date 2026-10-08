Revere Beach Apartments Trade for $77M

A Revere Beach apartment complex that was developed by Boston-based Redgate Capital Partners was acquired by an institutional investor for $77 million.

New York-based Nuveen Alternatives Advisors completed the acquisition of the One Beachmont building, delivered in 2019.

The mid-rise building near the MBTA’s Beachmont station totals 226,431 square feet and was designed by Sheskey Architects and Duffy Design Group.

TransDel and Gate Residential Properties, a multifamily affiliate of Redgate, began preleasing the 195 apartments in late 2018, and quickly achieved 98 percent occupancy by mid-2019. Developers pitched the property’s ocean views and quick transit commutes to downtown Boston.

The building currently lists apartments ranging from 482 to 1,211 square feet and renting for $2,413 to $3,429.

The property received $52.75 million in mortgage financing from Northwestern Mutual in 2019.