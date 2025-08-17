Review Your Homeowners Insurance Yearly

The beginning of hurricane season should serve as a reminder to homeowners in affected areas – all roughly 33 million of them, according to data from Cotality – to make sure their homeowners insurance is up to date. But it should also be a reminder for everyone to review their policies once a year.

For starters, shop the market to be certain you aren’t paying too much for coverage. The premiums for nearly identical policies can vary by hundreds of dollars, depending on the carrier. You don’t want to skimp on coverage, but you still want to pay a good price.

Ask friends and relatives for recommendations, and do your due diligence on the ones they suggest. That means checking the financial health of each one by comparing information from independent rating agencies, and asking your state insurance department for each company’s consumer complaint ratios.

How to Compare Quotes

Once you settle on, say, three companies, call each one for a price quote, making sure you are able to compare the policies line for line. Your state insurance agency may also provide price comparisons, but only from major insurers.

In comparing estimates, look at the policies’ limits: These represent the largest amounts the insurer will pay for covered damages or a full loss. Not only do you want to be certain the amounts match, but also that they are large enough that you won’t be underinsured.

Most insurance companies go by the 80 percent rule, meaning that customers must purchase coverage equal to at least 80 percent of the property’s value. Otherwise, homeowners run the risk that their insurance company will only pay 80 percent (at most) of their claim.

The issue is that house values and their replacement costs have been marching ever higher, even as sales have slowed in the face of high mortgage rates and economic uncertainty.

Most insurers calculate policy limits by taking into account the size of a property and the local replacement costs. And according to the Insurance Information Institute, replacement costs rose 55 percent between 2020 and 2022. With tariffs setting an uncertain picture for 2026 and beyond, it’s important to sit down with an agent to calculate the right amount of coverage for your property.

Watch the Deductible

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when doing an insurance checkup. One is the deductible, which is the amount you’ll have to kick in before the insurer pays a dime. Of course, the higher the deductible, the lower your monthly cost.

Consider how much of a deductible you can afford. If you’ve been in your home for a long time, you may have originally chosen the lowest deductible possible – perhaps things were tight back then, and now your financial situation has improved. Insurance costs, meanwhile, have exploded, so it’s a difficult balancing act.

According to LenderDock, if you currently have a $500 deductible, raising it to $1,000 could lower the cost of your policy by as much as 25 percent. Raising it higher could lead to even bigger savings.

Keep in mind that if you live in a natural-disaster-prone area, your policy may have separate deductibles for certain kinds of damage. If you live on the East Coast, for example, you may have a separate windstorm deductible. If you live in an area vulnerable to hailstorms or earthquakes, you may have separate deductibles for those.

Tips to Save Money

There are other ways to save money on homeowners insurance: Buy your home and auto policies from the same insurer, for one. Update your home’s security by adding smoke detectors, burglar alarms and deadbolt locks. Maintain a good credit rating. Ask for a military or senior discount, if applicable.

Not every company offers these and other discounts, and those that do may vary the terms or amounts by state. But the savings can be considerable – anywhere from 5 percent to 20 percent.

So far, we’ve discussed how to save money. But you might want to spend some extra cash to purchase flood insurance. Homeowners policies do not cover flood damage, so to protect yourself from that catastrophe, you’ll have to buy a separate policy.

Lenders require flood coverage in flood-prone areas. But even if you are not in one, and even if you don’t have a mortgage, at least consider buying coverage. According to Insurify, floods are the most common natural disaster in the country – and the costliest.

“Just 1 inch of water can cause around $25,000 in damage to a home,” reads a report from the company.

But non-weather-related water damage – from leaks, ruptures and water heater failures, for example – make up a large portion of flood losses. Overall, from 2016 to 2023, the average insurance payout for water damage through the National Flood Insurance Program was $66,000.

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.