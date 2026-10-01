River Run Grabs Top Eastern Exec as Future CEO

River Run Bancorp has named Sujata Yadav its next president and CEO. She will lead River Run as well as its three constituent banks: Newburyport Bank, Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank and Fitchburg-based Rollstone Bank & Trust.

Yadav will replace CEO Lloyd L. Hamm Jr. on July 1, while taking on Hamm’s president role immediately. On July 1, Hamm will transition to an executive chairman role for a two-year period, working alongside Yadav and the River Run board.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sujata to River Run,” Hamm said in a statement. “She brings tremendous leadership experience, strategic vision, energy and a genuine passion for mutual community banking. Her collaborative leadership style, commitment to people and belief in the importance of strong relationships make her an exceptional fit for River Run and the culture we have worked so hard to create.”

Yadav comes to River Run after around two years as Eastern Bank’s first-ever chief product officer. She joined Eastern Bank in 2017 as a senior vice president and consumer lending director. She later assumed additional responsibility for product marketing and analytics, River Run said. In 2021, Yadav was promoted to executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Following Eastern’s merger with Cambridge Trust in July 2024, Yadav was named the company’s first chief product officer. Prior to joining Eastern Bank, Yadav spent 14 years with Citibank.

“I am thrilled to join River Run and to become part of an organization with such deep roots in the communities we serve,” Yadav said in a statement. “I am very much looking forward to getting to know our people, our communities and our three community banks, and to experiencing firsthand the commitment and relationships that make River Run so special. I am excited about the opportunities ahead and about working together to build on River Run’s strong foundation while continuing its commitment to our customers, our communities and one another.”