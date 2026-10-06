Robotics Startup Inks 50K SF Lease at University Park

A startup that began deploying robots at a Toyota factory in February leased 50,000 square feet at a BioMed Realty property in Cambridge.

The 20 Sidney St. property is part of BioMed’s 1.7 million square-foot University Park campus.

In July, Walden Robotics announced that it raised $300 million in funding co-led by Toyota and Deviation Capital. The company launched out of the Toyota Research Institute in January.

In a press release, the company stated its technology is useful in a wide range of industries from automotive and aerospace to life sciences. Other investors in the company include NVIDIA, Boeing, Samsung Ventures and Prologis Ventures.

“Walden’s decision to locate at BioMed Realty’s University Park reflects the continued demand for campuses that bring together world-class talent and the space companies need to collaborate and grow,” BioMed Realty President of East Coast and UK Markets Bill Kane said in a statement.

The transaction adds to a pipeline of recent growth by robotics industry tenants in Greater Boston.

In July, Boston Dynamics leased 320,000 square feet at 1601 Trapelo Road in Waltham.

In July, Amazon Robotics received approval for an R&D center at the former Instron Corp. headquarters in Wilmington.

And in August, robotics-driven modular home builder Reframe Systems leased 115,000 square feet at 90 Salem Road in Billerica for its new headquarters.