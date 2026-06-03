Rockland Federal Credit Union Rebrands to Arise Financial

Rockland Federal Credit Union will rebrand to Arise Financial on Aug. 1, leaving behind a name it’s used since 1922.

“Arise represents more than a new name and look. It reflects who we’ve always been and where we are going,” President and CEO Kristin VanBeek said in a statement. “Helping members ascend to their callings and life goals has always been our focus, and this new brand aligns with the real lives our members are living today.”

Rockland FCU is the second-largest credit union in Massachusetts, with $3.74 billion in assets and 213,896 members, according to NCUA data.

The name “Arise Financial” was chosen to reflect growth, possibility, and forward momentum, according to the credit union. Beginning in August, the Arise brand will begin to roll out across branch locations, digital banking platforms, communications and a new website.

“At the heart of the new brand is a clear purpose: to uplift members at every stage of their financial journey,” an announcement from the credit union read. “Through expanded services, modern banking tools, and a more intuitive member experience, Arise Financial will reflect the belief that financial institutions should do more than provide services; they should grow alongside the people they serve.”

Following the Aug. 1 changeover, Community Credit Union will be rebranded as “a division of Arise Financial.” A full transition to the Arise Financial name is expected in February 2027, according to the credit union. Community Credit Union merged into Rockland FCU this spring.

Along with the rebrand, the credit union will be launching a new digital support assistant called “Ari”. The credit union also announced that its members can now utilize shared branching to conduct transactions across the nation.