Reading Cooperative Bank Adds Small Business Payment Tool

Reading Cooperative Bank has become the first institution to utilize Rebolt Financial Technology’s small business banking payment tool.

“Business owners don’t want more payment rails; they want their bank to make payments effortless,” Reading Cooperative Bank CEO Julie Thurlow said in a statement. “Every time a customer leaves our site to move money, we’re handing that relationship moment to someone else. Rebolt puts community banks back at the center of that experience, where we belong.”

Thurlow is also a Rebolt board member.

Rebolt’s “API-first” platform integrates with existing systems. It allows users to make payments to PayPal and Venmo accounts, and can be integrated with stablecoin networks. The platform can also make instant payments, with all of these transactions taking place inside the bank’s digital banking platform.

The platform highlights how it is a utility owned by community banks. This affects its pricing, product roadmap, and governance according to Rebolt.

Rebolt is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.