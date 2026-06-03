Another Hotel Project Approved in Allston

A 7-story hotel catering to Boston Landing area visitors will replace an auto parts store under plans approved by the Boston Zoning Board of Appeal.

City Realty Group plans a 7-story, 96-room hotel at 393 Cambridge St., an 8,200 square-foot parcel including the single-story Advanced Auto Parts store and surface parking.

The project required five variances and a conditional use permit, all of which were approved by the board at its Tuesday meeting.

Attorney George Morancy, representing City Realty Group, described the project as a “productive transit-oriented hotel that will activate this important segment of Cambridge Street.”

The Boston Planning & Development Agency approved the project in January, after staff recommended the additional height and density proposed under the project. The existing zoning reflects “a prior generation of planning assumptions for Cambridge Street and this location,” Morancy said, limiting building heights to 35 feet.

No on-site parking is required beyond four temporary drop-off spaces.

The parking allocation reflects the proximity to MBTA bus routes and the Boston Landing commuter rail station, Morancy said.

The site is adjacent to Allston Square, a residential project by City Realty Group originally approved in 2019, that has yet to break ground.

The Allston Square project is continuing to pursue financing, Morancy said.

NB Development, the master developer of Boston Landing, is constructing a new 175-room hotel scheduled for completion next year at 180 Guest St.