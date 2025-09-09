Rockland Trust Adds New Training Facility and Call Center

Rockland Trust announced it will be expanding its office space in Brockton to add a new training facility and call center.

Since 2008, Rockland Trust has leased two floors in the 3-story, 45,000-square-foot office building located at 120 Liberty St. on the city’s western edge, near Exit 31A on Route 24.

The bank said it plans to develop the building’s newly available first-floor space into a modern training facility and call center, with construction already underway. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

“This expansion reflects our belief that developing our colleagues is essential to sustaining the culture that makes Rockland Trust truly special. By investing in dedicated spaces for training and collaboration, we are creating meaningful opportunities to nurture talent, strengthen relationships, and ensure our values continue to guide how we work,” Rockland Trust President and CEO Jeffrey Tengel said in a statement. “Brockton has played an important role in our story for many years, and we’re excited to deepen our presence within this vibrant community.”

The bank has had a busy construction season so far this year.

In May, Rockland Trust announced it was leasing 140,000 square feet of office space at One Technology Place in Rockland to relocate its headquarters. The new headquarters will combine teams from five existing office locations across Hanover, Plymouth, Norwood, and Rockland into a single, centralized location.