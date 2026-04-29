Rockland Trust Names New Chief Marketing Officer

Rockland Trust has named Stephen Gogolak its new chief marketing officer.

“Steve brings a thoughtful, disciplined approach to building brands and driving growth,” Rockland President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Tengel said in a statement. “His ability to connect marketing, data, and technology to enhance customer experience will be important as we continue to deepen relationships with those we serve.”

Gogolak has more than 15 years of experience in the banking industry. Most recently, Gogolak was the senior director of digital banking at First Citizens Bank. He also held senior leadership roles at the former Silicon Valley Bank and Boston Private Bank & Trust before the latter’s acquisition by the former.

“I’m excited to join Rockland Trust, an organization with a deep commitment to the customers and communities it serves,” Gogolak said in a statement. “I look forward to building upon the Bank’s strong momentum by shaping marketing strategies that reflect that very commitment.”

The new CMO will succeed Alastair Ironside. He is retiring following a career in banking that spanned more than 40 years. Ironside spent the last six years at Rockland Trust.