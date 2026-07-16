Senate Eyes Vote on Economic Development Bill, Housing Components Unknown

Senate leaders are working to finalize their economic development package, with a top Democrat eyeing a potential vote next week on what could be among the last significant pieces of legislation put into conference negotiations this session.

“We are working on trying to get the bill through Ways and Means as quickly as possible,” Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues told the News Service on Wednesday afternoon.

Pressed whether the measure will surface for debate next week, Rodrigues said, “We’re hoping so.”

“It’s a large bill, as you know. It’s complicated,” the Westport Democrat said. “But we’re working as diligently as possible to get it before the Senate as quickly as possible.”

Rodrigues recently expressed similar optimism about the timeline for an energy affordability bill that then hit a delay in the branch. The Senate typically unveils legislation on Thursdays during press conferences with Senate President Karen Spilka and subject-specific advocates.

The House last week passed its $561 million economic development bill (H.5562), which turned into a housing-heavy package that supports the conversion of commercial buildings into residential units, enables multifamily zoning as of right on property owned by religious institutions (known as “YIGBY” or “Yes In God’s Backyard”), and grants a controversial local-option tenant right of first refusal when multifamily property owners sell their buildings. Other policy riders dealt with a pilot program for psychedelic substance use, an expansion of horse race betting and a mandatory retirement program.

Housing advocates are pushing the Senate to include these measures, as well as a statewide change that would give developments much more flexibility on the number of vehicle parking spots included. Advocates say many towns and cities in Massachusetts require artificially high numbers of spots, pushing development costs, and therefore home prices, up. Senate leaders had pledged “bold” action on housing earlier this year.

Rodrigues declined to comment on the contours of the Senate’s pending approach, saying, “It’s still being composed.”

“I’m just personally excited that the Senate is finally going to have the opportunity to weigh in on these important issues of creating jobs here in the commonwealth of Massachusetts,” Rodrigues said.

The House and Senate typically reconcile their economic development bill approaches with a conference committee. Under new rules adopted for this session, the branches do not need to complete negotiations by July 31 and can hold formal sessions later in the year to vote on a compromise bill as long as the negotiating panel is formed by the end of this month.

Banker & Tradesman staff writer James Sanna contributed to this report.