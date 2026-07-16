Grace Lee Returns to M&T Bank

The former head of M&T Bank’s Massachusetts operations is back at the bank after a brief stint as CEO of a Framingham credit union.

The bank confirmed that Grace Lee had taken a new role as chief of staff to M&T’s Chairman and CEO René Jones. The bank filed her old role in February with Jeff Carpenter, previously an executive vice president and head of specialty and corporate banking.

Lee had been the eastern Massachusetts regional president for M&T Bank and one of the Boston area’s more visible corporate leaders since 2022, when she left to become the top executive of St. Mary’s Credit Union last year. Lee told The Boston Globe at the time that she made the change to spend more time with her family.

But the credit union suddenly announced Lee was leaving the post in May, just as it was getting ready to merge with MetroWest Community Federal Credit Union. At the time, St. Mary’s Credit Union wouldn’t give a reason for Lee’s departure.

Lee’s new job comes with the title of executive vice president.

“It was an inspiring reminder that the strongest institutions don’t simply operate in their communities, they help shape their future,” Lee said on LinkedIn Thursday morning, announcing her return and discussing M&T Bank being a “founding partner” of Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, home of the Buffalo Bills football team. “That message resonates deeply as I return to M&T. Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about building partnerships, strengthening communities, and helping organizations create meaningful impact. Having the opportunity to rejoin at such an exciting time, and to work alongside René Jones and so many talented colleagues, is something I’m truly grateful for.”

Lee was also recently named to the Boston Arts Academy Foundation Board of Directors.

“Strong communities grow when people are connected to opportunity and encouraged to reach their full potential,” M&T Massachusetts Regional President Jeff Carpenter said in a statement provided to Banker & Tradesman Wednesday. “We congratulate Grace on her appointment to the Boston Arts Academy Foundation Board and know her leadership and commitment to Boston will be an asset to the Foundation and the students it serves.”