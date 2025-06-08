Shoppers World Set for Third Act

The new owner of one of America’s first shopping mall properties is preparing for its next act, joining the ranks of retail landlords seeking to add a multifamily housing component.

Urban Edge acquired the Shoppers World property on the Framingham-Natick line in 2023 for nearly $243 million. The publicly-traded REIT owns 74 properties totaling 17.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

After refreshing the 758,000 square-foot center’s tenant roster with recent leases to Atlantic Poke, Sweetgreen and Playa Bowls, Urban Edge is seeking to add housing.

“The Kohl’s parcel is the first opportunity to do something transformative to the property,” Urban Edge Chief Operating Officer Jeff Mooallem said. “We do believe there’s an opportunity to do a mixed-use project that would be different than anything in the Golden Triangle area, and would take inspiration from some of the better retail projects around Greater Boston.”

A Broader Rezoning?

Such an opportunity, Mooallem added, is contingent upon building consensus with town officials and the community.

The New York-based developer has received a positive response from the Framingham Planning Board after presenting preliminary plans in May for a 224-unit apartment complex replacing the Kohl’s department store on the northwest corner of the 98-acre site.

Planning Board Chairman Joseph Norton suggested the board consider a broader rezoning plan for the surrounding area, known as the Golden Triangle and a long-time focus of the town’s economic development efforts. The area includes office parks and major retail properties including the Natick Mall near the junctions of Route 9, Route 30 and Speen Street near the Natick line.

A 2018 planning study commissioned by the town of Framingham spotlighted underutilized surface parking as an opportunity for mixed-use development including housing and office space.

One of the nation’s first enclosed shopping malls, Shoppers World opened on the site in 1951. In the 1990s, it was redeveloped as an open-air power center, reflecting the retail industry trends of the era.

Proposal Would Reduce Downtown Density

The potential for housing in the Golden Triangle is part of a broader ongoing debate in Framingham about the appropriate density and location of multifamily housing.

Framingham embraced more multifamily housing development in its downtown area through approval of a zoning overlay concentrated around the MBTA commuter rail station in 2015. And developers responded to the rezoning plan, bringing some of the biggest changes to the area in decades.

Multifamily developer Wood Partners completed the 196-unit Alta Union House complex in 2019 on a high-profile corner two blocks from the MBTA station. Mill Creek Residential opened its 270-unit Modera Framingham complex at a former Harley-Davidson dealership at 266 Waverly St. in 2020. And smaller developments have proposed or delivered dozens units in the neighborhood, besides.

As Framingham officials debate a plan to comply with the MBTA Communities law this year, some are pushing for new limits on multifamily housing in the downtown area.

The Framingham City Council is reviewing changes that would reduce the size of the multifamily-friendly central business district zoning area, while reducing maximum building heights from 6 stories to 4.

The proposal prompted pushback from the Framingham Economic Development Corp., whose chairman issued a letter May 14 warning that the town is in danger of regaining its reputation as anti-business.

“Although this change has not been adopted yet, in our opinion, it is sending a clear message to developers and investors that Framingham is not the place to look for investing your time and money for development,” Chair Douglas Lawrence wrote.

In an interview, Lawrence said developers have indicated that the one-third reduction in height would make projects financially infeasible.

“The existing zoning has had an impact, but 10 years has gone by and there’s not that many projects. The concern we have is if we’re restricting further the projects in the downtown, we may simply see a halt on construction of new housing,” he said.

MBTA Communities Could Prevent Rollback

At their meeting May 27, city councilors debated potential new limits on multifamily development in the central business district, but ultimately took no action.

In February, the board debated shrinking the district from 224 to 25 acres.

Some councilors said last week they want to prevent future projects from looming over existing residential neighborhoods, and allegedly intensifying urban heat island effects.

The rollback could have jeopardized Framingham’s conditional compliance with the MBTA Communities law, which requires 177 cities and towns to allow multifamily development by-right near transit stops.

Commuter rail-served communities such as Framingham have a July 14 deadline to submit compliance applications to the state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

A legal opinion issued June 2 by Framingham City Solicitor Kathryn Fallon Manupelli warned that any changes to the existing zoning would risk Framingham being ruled out of compliance, which would jeopardize the city’s ability to obtain discretionary state grants.

Councilors asked Planning & Community Development Director Sarkis Sarkisian to present a final rezoning plan that will scale back development on side streets while meeting the MBTA Communities law’s requirements.

Under the regulations issued by EOHLC, Framingham is required to zone for potential construction of 4,355 housing units.