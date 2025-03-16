Showing at a Moment’s Notice

Houses are meant to be lived in – except when they are for sale. That’s when they switch from a home to a commodity: a place that has to be ready for prospective buyers at a moment’s notice.

The question, then, is: How do you square the two? How do you live in a house that’s on the market?

There’s no easy answer, especially if you have little ones. Sometimes, it’s a real challenge.

There’s not much you can do when a friendly agent calls to say they’ll be over with a client in, say, 10 minutes. An agent I know once had a client who insisted on viewing a house at 7 a.m. Who’s ready to show their home at that ungodly hour?

In those rushed cases, maybe you just kick the dirty socks under the bed, toss the dishes in the dishwasher (or stack them neatly in the sink) and make the beds.

Even with fair warning, showings don’t always go as planned. True story: A woman, eight months pregnant and with a young child, agreed to a two-hour window for an agent to show her place. She dutifully left the house and went to the park with her child, and when the two hours were up, she went home.

She was hot, sweaty and tired, so she jumped in the shower – and that’s when the late-arriving agent rang the doorbell.

Sellers Have to Show Some Grace

At times like these, sellers have to show buyers a little grace. Not everything can be perfect. But the more steps you take to make your place “show ready,” the faster it is likely to sell – and for more money.

Fortunately, many of those steps can, and should, be done long before the doorbell rings – or even before your house is listed for sale.

Here’s what real estate pros around the country want their sellers to do:

First, eliminate the clutter. Everyone has some clutter, even if it’s confined to a junk drawer in the kitchen. But some people have more than others, and it needs to be dealt with.

If the living room looks overcrowded, lose a side table or two. If your kitchen counter is overrun by small appliances, some of which you rarely use, give them away. (And get rid of those unsightly extension cords; you don’t want to advertise that there aren’t enough outlets.)

Lighten the load in your closets so they look nice and roomy. This is a step that will actually save you money because you’ll have less stuff to move after you sell.

If a small secondary bedroom seems even smaller because you’ve crammed in a full complement of furniture, send a couple of pieces to storage. Speaking of storage, put your collectibles away. You may love showing off the turtle carvings you’ve found over the years, but they will be distracting to would-be buyers. You want them to pay attention to the house, not your keepsakes.

Keep It Clean

Second, keep it clean. Cleanliness is not only next to godliness; it’s also one key to presenting your home in its best light. If you don’t have the time or the patience to do a thorough job, consider hiring a professional cleaning service.

Inside and out, squeaky-clean is the order of the day. Baseboards, windows, walkways and drives – everything must be addressed. And not just prior to listing your house, but also while it’s on the market.

The only way you’ll stay on top of this, though is to get in the habit. Adopt a routine of making the beds every morning and putting the dishes in the dishwasher after every meal. If these tasks are habits, done on autopilot, you won’t have to worry about doing them when a prospect comes calling.

It’s also important to have an exit plan. An open house is a well-planned event, but individual showings almost always come at the most inconvenient times. So you must be ready.

Give each member of your family a pre-showing job. Perhaps Junior puts all the toys away while Missy makes the beds. Dad gets everyone dressed, and Mom makes sure everybody does what’s expected of them.

Also, keep a bag loaded with games and snacks so you can entertain everyone when you vacate the premises. Think of things to do – going to the movies, for example – so the time passes more quickly.

Before you leave, turn on all the lamps and lights, open the drapes and raise the shades. The idea is to allow as much light as possible into the house so it looks airy and bright. Maybe even spray a nice scent and turn on the radio so a little romantic music plays in the background.

Showing off your place takes a little planning and some extra work. You can’t cut corners and hope buyers will love your house; you’ve got to give them a reason to.

Better yet, sellers who put their homes in peak show condition put themselves in the best position for a top offer.

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.