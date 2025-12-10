Sign Points to JPMorgan Lease at South Station

JPMorgan Chase’s search for a consolidated Boston office picked up momentum with a proposal to affix its name to the new South Station tower.

According to commercial real estate sources, JPMorgan began scouting locations to consolidate its four Boston offices in late summer, with a requirement of up to 250,000 square feet. The investment bank’s largest existing office is at 50 Rowes Wharf, where its wealth management division is located.

Although no lease has been finalized, JPMorgan Chase has submitted an application to the city of Boston for a sign near the top of the 51-story tower, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The South Station tower contains 685,000 square feet of office space located below 166 Ritz-Carlton branded luxury condominiums.

Hedge fund Citadel, law firm Jones Day and insurer FM Global previously leased 11,000, 42,000 and 57,000 square feet in the office section of the 51-story tower, respectively.

A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment on the potential lease at South Station.

Unspecified city officials granted “provisional approval” in October for the sign, Bloomberg reported. A Boston Planning Department spokesperson didn’t return a message seeking comment.

In October, JPMorgan completed its new headquarters in New York City, a 60-story skyscraper at 270 Park Ave.

Corporate logos on office buildings in Boston have become more prevalent in the past decade, after a widespread prohibition during the Menino administration. CarGurus, Verizon, PWC and law firm Goodwin all added their names to building facades after signing anchor tenant leases at buildings in Back Bay, North Station and the Seaport District.