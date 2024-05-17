Devens Biotech Project Gets $75M Construction Loan 

Boston-based King Street Properties received nearly $75 million in construction financing for the fourth building at its Pathway Devens campus.

King Street Properties is nearing completion of site work at 75 Jackson Road and projects delivery in the third quarter of 2025.

The property will contain 210,000 square feet of advanced manufacturing and biomanufacturing-ready space, and be equipped with 12,000-amp power and 38-foot clear heights. No tenants have yet been announced.

First Citizens Bank and Berkshire Bank provided financing, according to King Street Properties. The project team includes BW Kennedy, Vivo Architecture and Highpoint Engineering.

Previous buildings have been leased to tenants including Electric Hydrogen, Ascend Elements and cleanrooms operator Azzur Group.

“Devens has become a destination for the true drivers of the economy here in Massachusetts. The confidence in this market, the growth of the advanced manufacturing sector and the demand for GMP space are all reasons we are able to secure a loan for this project,” King Street Properties Partner Tyson Reynoso said in a statement.