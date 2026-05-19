Spring Home-Sales Slowdown Continued in April

After a slow March, Massachusetts home sales continued to have a slow start to the year, new data shows.

According to The Warren Group, there were 3,054 single-family home sales in Massachusetts in April, a 1.7 percent decline from a year ago when there were 3,108 transactions. Year-to-date, there have been just over 10,013 home sales, down from 10,350 in 2025.

A chunk of the difference in sales was taken out due to the April sales. In March, there was a 4.2 percent drop year-to-date, but now the gap in sales is just 3.3 percent.

“After a bumpy start due to winter storms in January and February, the house market in April returned to the pattern we have most recently seen,” Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director at The Warren Group, said in a statement. “Sales are down and prices are up, but the percentages of both are minimal compared to growth seen in recent years.”

The statewide condominium market also saw similar slowdowns. There were 1,674 condominium sales in April 2026, a 2.8 percent drop from April 2025. Year-to-date, there have been 5,004 condominium sales, a 6.9 percent decline from the start of 2025.

In Greater Boston, sales are occurring at a higher pace than the rest of the state.

There were 1,561 single-family home sales in the market in April 2026, a 3.2 percent increase from April 2025. Still, year-to-date, there were only 4,748 single-family home sales region-wide, representing a 2.1 percent decline.

Price growth was relatively small compared to prior years. The median single-family home price in Massachusetts was $645,000 in April 2026, an increase of 2.4 percent over April 2025. Year-to-date, the median single-family home sale price has increased 1.7 percent over the first four months of 2025, to $610,000.

The condo segment saw 1,276 sales last month, up 2.6 percent from April 2025, at a median sale price of $620,000 – a 1.4 percent drop.

Year to date, the median condo sale price was $595,000 across 3,721 sales, 4.8 percent and 2.3 percent drops, respectively.