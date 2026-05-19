Workers Credit Union Building Lowell Branch

Workers Credit Union will be building a new branch in Lowell while it closes its newest one in the city.

The credit union will demolish a vacant annex building that sits on the property of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lowell in the Cambodia Town neighborhood just outside downtown.

Workers said it is also supporting a $25 million campaign to renovate and expand the Boys and Girls Club facility into a “state-of-the-art building” using city, state and private funding.

“Workers Credit Union is making a long term commitment to Lowell,” Workers Credit Union Chief of Growth Mike Dubuque said in a statement. “This new branch is about planting deeper roots and showing up for our members, our neighbors, local businesses, and the community organizations that make this city great.” Dubuque grew up in Lowell, has spent most of his career as a vital part of the Lowell business community, and serves on several local non-profit boards.“

The new Cambodia Town branch is expected to open in 2027.

The new branch comes as the credit union is also closing its location at 1201 Bridge St in June.

The branch had opened in 2021 using a unique concept Workers CU called “PlanIt,” focused on integrating technology and self-service interactive experiences to offer both day-to-day banking and financial coaching from credit union staff. The lobby even had a interactive, humanoid hologram named Olivia to help visitors.