New Massachusetts Homes Provide Greatest Savings

Massachusetts homebuyers who purchase newly constructed homes will see the greatest savings compared to the rest of the country, new data shows.

According to a new report from Realtor.com, Massachusetts homebuyers who purchase a newly constructed home save $38,927 over the course of the first 10 years of homeownership compared to homebuyers of 20-year-old homes.

“Homeownership is not a one-time expense, and the ongoing costs of owning a home are where new construction really shines,” Realtor.com senior economist Joel Berner said in a statement. “Buyers who focus only on the listing price are missing a significant part of the financial picture.”

The savings are driven by lower energy bills and fewer major repairs, according to Realtor.com. Additionally, stricter building codes and harsher winters amplify the efficiency advantages of newer homes in New England, according to the report.

“These savings estimates are actually conservative,” Berner said in a statement. “Builder warranties frequently cover HVAC repairs in the early years, meaning new construction buyers often pay nothing out of pocket. And when you factor in the mortgage rate buydowns builders have been offering, which can translate to roughly $30,000 in savings over ten years, the total financial advantage of buying new becomes even more substantial.”

On average across the United States, the savings are $25,335. Also, in 16 of the 300 largest metropolitan areas, the ten-year savings from buying new fully cover the price premium over existing homes.