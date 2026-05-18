Haverhill Bank CEO Retiring at End of 2026

By Sam Lattof | Banker & Tradesman Staff | May 18, 2026 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print

Haverhill Bank CEO Thomas Mortimer standing in an office. He will retire at the end of 2026. Photo courtesy of Haverhill Bank.

Haverhill Bank Chairman and CEO Thomas Mortimer will retire at the end of 2026. He will remain the institution’s chairman of the board.

Mortimer has spent 16 years at the bank. He succeeded former Haverhill Bank President and CEO Thomas R. Faulkner in March of 2010. In total, his banking career covers 44 years with six different banks.

Over Mortimer’s tenure, Haverhill Bank expanded its footprint with the acquisition of Economy Cooperative Bank. He also oversaw the construction of branches in West Newbury and Salem, New Hampshire.

Mortimer “will be forever grateful to Faulkner and the board of directors for entrusting him in 2010 to become the bank’s chief executive officer,” the bank’s announcement said.

Gregory Shaw, who was elevated to president and COO a year ago, will succeed Mortimer as CEO. He was previously Haverhill Bank’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Haverhill Bank has six branches and $636.31 million in deposits, according to FDIC data.

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