Springfield Rail Hub gets $130M as West-East Rail Advances

A long-envisioned passenger rail project connecting western Massachusetts to Boston has secured a $130 million federal funding jolt, Gov. Maura Healey’s office announced Friday.

Healey said the money, which will support the Springfield Hub Modernization Project, is a “major win for Western Massachusetts and a big step forward for West-East Rail.”

The project involves upgrading tracks, signals and other infrastructure, with the aim of addressing rail bottlenecks, reducing conflicts between freight and passenger trains, and creating capacity for future passenger rail service. The work will also benefit Amtrak Vermonter and Valley Flyer passengers with improved on-time performance, reduced delays and scheduling flexibility, Healey’s office said.

“Building West-East rail is a once-in a-lifetime investment to connect Massachusetts’ communities and our regional economies like never before,” U.S. Sen. Ed Markey said in a statement. “It will mean lower costs, less congestion, and access to opportunity for families across the state.”

MassDOT received the funding through the Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant program. Massachusetts secured $108 million from the same program in 2023.

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal attributed the federal funding infusions to the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which former President Joe Biden signed into law.

“In the five years since it was enacted, Massachusetts has received more than $280 million to turn the vision of West-East Rail into reality,” Neal said. Invoking the federal resources and Healey’s support, Neal declared that Massachusetts is “full steam ahead on a project that will transform regional mobility and economic opportunity in every corner of the Commonwealth.”

In another development for western Mass. train service, MassDOT and railroad company CSX struck an agreement recently to reduce conflicts between freight and passenger trains. MassDOT will fund construction of a siding and other track improvements around Pittsfield, plus study the feasibility of a new platform at Pittsfield Station.