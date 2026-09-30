St. Mary’s Credit Union Names Ex-HarborOne Exec New President and CEO

St. Mary’s Credit Union has its third new leader in less than a year as President and CEO Jim Petkewich retires.

Brenda Diepold will be the Marlborough-based credit union’s president and CEO effective Oct. 5. She replaces Petkewich, who’s held the title on a permanent basis since former President & CEO Grace Lee left for a senior role at M&T Bank this summer but had previously planned to retire. Petkewich had been the credit union’s chief operating officer since 2021, and filled in as interim president and CEO for a year when Lee’s predecessor retired.

Diepold has 32 years of experience, St. Mary’s Credit Union said in its announcement. Her most recent experience came at HarborOne Bank, where she was chief banking officer before the Brockton-based lender was bought by Eastern Bank. Prior to her time with HarborOne Bank, Diepold held leadership positions at Fleet Bank, Sovereign Bank, Santander Bank and Century Bank.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead St. Mary’s Credit Union and join an organization with such a strong history of serving its members and the MetroWest community,” Diepold said in a statement. “Brian, Jim, and the entire SMCU team have built a strong foundation rooted in service, trust, and financial strength. I’m looking forward to working alongside our employees to build on that legacy and ensure St. Mary’s continues to grow for generations to come.”

Petkewich has spent the last 20 years at the credit union and 44 years in banking. The credit union said Petkewich had previously planned to retire before taking over for Lee this summer. Petkewich will be retiring in February 2027 and will remain with the institution as a special advisor to Diepold and the board.

“It has been my absolute honor to be part of St. Mary’s Credit Union and serve the MetroWest community for more than 20 years, and I am incredibly proud of everything we’ve accomplished during that time,” Petkewich said in a statement. “SMCU is a special place deeply rooted in community and helping people reach their personal and financial goals. I believe that the institution will continue to best serve people throughout the region under the leadership of Brian and Brenda and the countless others who make up the fabric of SMCU.”