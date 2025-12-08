Sublime Systems Pauses Holyoke Factory, Cuts Workforce

In June, officials at Sublime Systems said they hoped to reverse the Trump administration’s decision to cancel an $87 million award for a low carbon cement plant in Holyoke.

Plans to keep that project on track skidded to a halt Friday when Sublime Systems said that without the grant, which was to fund 50 percent of the plant project, it was pausing work in Holyoke and cutting its workforce by 10 percent.

“We are actively working through a robust set of alternative scale-up plans and have several exciting options to bring our first commercial plant online,” Sublime Systems said, adding that it was continuing federal talks “to demonstrate how scaling our efficient, next-generation cement technology will onshore manufacturing of a critical building material, reducing our reliance on imports and increasing quality jobs for Americans.”

MassLive first reported the news.

Sen. Edward Markey said the project would have created hundreds of union construction jobs and more than 70 full-time jobs, “all while cornering the market on the next generation of clean cement technology.”

Knocking “illegal cuts to federal grant funds that were rightfully awarded following a rigorous review process,” Markey said, “Sublime Systems and the City of Holyoke did their part to bring forward a top-tier project. The Trump administration sold them out and betrayed the workers of Massachusetts.”

In its statement, the company added: “It has been an immense honor to work alongside our talented team members, the Holyoke community, and local policymakers as we developed our demonstration project in a city with a rich industrial legacy, and we recognize the pain and challenges that this shift of direction will cause.”

U.S. Energy Secretary Christopher Wright on May 30 announced the termination of 24 awards issued by the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations totaling over $3.7 billion. Most of the awards were made during the last weeks of President Joe Biden’s administration.

The project also deals a body blow to hopes for low-carbon construction materials that could help new developments comply with budding regulations in Boston and elsewhere that hoped to rein in new developments’ so-called “embodied carbon” – the climate-warming emissions created by a building’s construction materials, separate from the carbon dioxide created by its operation.