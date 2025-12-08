Personnel File – No. 428

The Architectural Team
Chelsea-based design firm The Architectural Team announced that Thomas Schultz has been promoted to managing principal.
Boston Municipal Research Bureau
The Boston Municipal Research Bureau, a business-backed think-tank and watchdog group, said it’s hired Mariellen Jewers as its new director of research. Jewers was previously an advisor to the effectively-dissolved U.S. Agency for International Development overseeing “ensuring analytical accuracy and non-partisan integrity” in its policy briefs, reports and congressional testimony.
Country Bank
Ware-based Country Bank announced a slate of promotions:
- Ben Leonard to senior vice president and commercial banking executive
- Pat O’Hara to first vice president and commercial banking team leader – east region
- Ryan Nauman to first vice president of commercial banking
- Sam Pursey to vice president of commercial banking
The Davis Companies
Boston real estate development and investment firm The Davis Companies announced that it’s hired Andi Simpson as executive vice president of creative, brand and communications to oversee all aspects of the company’s external communications efforts. She previously led the the public relations, marketing and activation teams at fellow major Boston commercial developer Samuels & Associates.
East Cambridge Savings Bank
East Cambridge Savings Bank announced it’s hired Steven J. Mead as senior commercial banking officer, reporting directly to President and CEO Timothy Bombard, and John McCabe as senior vice president and retail banking and security officer. Mead was previously chief commercial banking officer at Cambridge Trust Company before the company was bought by Eastern Bank last year. McCabe previously held a similar role at Abington Bank from 2019.
ERA Key Realty
Northrbridge-based brokerage ERA Key Realty announced that Ashrley LaVergne has affiliated with its Milford office as a Realtor.
Fidelity Bank
Leominster-based Fidelity Bank said it’s hired Tallena Wiggins as a home loan specialist in its Leominster Connector branch.
Koopman Lumber
Whitinsville-based building supply company Koopman Lumber announced a CEO succession. Denise Brookhouse will become CEO effective Jan. 1, succeeding Dirk Koopman, who’d been CEO since 2010. Koopman will become company president, a new role. Tony Brookhouse will remain COO.
NAIOP Massachusetts
NAIOP Massachusetts announced its new board members, each holding three-year terms starting Jan. 1:
- Douglas Arsham, Mill Creek Residential Trust
- Katharine Bachman, Gravestar, Inc.
- Kevin Benedix, Boston Global Investors
- Allen Breed, MITIMCo.
- Esther Chung Byun, Berkeley Investments, Inc.
- Andrew Copelotti, Boylston Properties
- Tim Coskren, Atlantic Management Corporation
- Lawrence Curtis, WinnDevelopment
- Russell DeMartino, Skanska
- Andrew Gallinaro, National Development
- David Goodhue, Colliers
- Kerry Hawkins, Hobbs Brook Real Estate
- Maureen Joyce, Barings
- James Kane, A.D. Makepeace Company
- Sarah Lagosh, Eastdil Secured
- Bill Lovett, Claremont Companies
- Abe Menzin, Samuels & Associates
- Colleen O’Connor, BioMed Realty
- Todd Fremont-Smith, Nordblom Company
- Rie Sugihara, The Drew Company
- Ryan Souls, Greystar
Rasky Partners
Boston public relations firm Rasky Partners announced that Graham Shalgian and Andy Hoglund have been promoted to partners.
The Savings Bank
Wakefield-based The Savings Bank announced Bina Siddiqui is being promoted to manage its main office branch.
Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
Waltham-based engineering firm Simpson Gumpertz & Heger announced it’s hired Han Xu as a principal, joining its structural new design practice.
South Shore Realtors
South Shore Realtors, the local trade group for Realtors in Boston’s southern suburbs, announced its 2026 officers:
- President: Joe Costantino, Realtor at Jack Conway & Co.
- President-Elect: Janet Pistone, manager of Jack Conway & Co.’s Hanover office
- Vice President: Holly Bronhard, a Realtor at eXp Realty
- Treasurer: Jamison Souza, team leader of Keller Williams South Watuppa
- Secretary: Christine McLellan, a Realtor with William Raveis Real Estate
- Immediate Past President: Robert Sullivan, owner and broker of Bay Market Real Estate
Webster Bank
Connecticut-based Webster Bank announced it’s hired Kassandra Tetley as a managing director and relationship manager in its Boston office, with responsibility for Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.
Webster First Federal Credit Union
Worcester-based Webster First Federal Credit Union announced it’s promoted Erin Jansky to chief human resources officer, a newly created role.