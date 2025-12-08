Personnel File – No. 428

The Architectural Team

Chelsea-based design firm The Architectural Team announced that Thomas Schultz has been promoted to managing principal.

Boston Municipal Research Bureau

The Boston Municipal Research Bureau, a business-backed think-tank and watchdog group, said it’s hired Mariellen Jewers as its new director of research. Jewers was previously an advisor to the effectively-dissolved U.S. Agency for International Development overseeing “ensuring analytical accuracy and non-partisan integrity” in its policy briefs, reports and congressional testimony.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank announced a slate of promotions:

Ben Leonard to senior vice president and commercial banking executive

Pat O’Hara to first vice president and commercial banking team leader – east region

Ryan Nauman to first vice president of commercial banking

Sam Pursey to vice president of commercial banking

The Davis Companies

Boston real estate development and investment firm The Davis Companies announced that it’s hired Andi Simpson as executive vice president of creative, brand and communications to oversee all aspects of the company’s external communications efforts. She previously led the the public relations, marketing and activation teams at fellow major Boston commercial developer Samuels & Associates.

East Cambridge Savings Bank

East Cambridge Savings Bank announced it’s hired Steven J. Mead as senior commercial banking officer, reporting directly to President and CEO Timothy Bombard, and John McCabe as senior vice president and retail banking and security officer. Mead was previously chief commercial banking officer at Cambridge Trust Company before the company was bought by Eastern Bank last year. McCabe previously held a similar role at Abington Bank from 2019.

ERA Key Realty

Northrbridge-based brokerage ERA Key Realty announced that Ashrley LaVergne has affiliated with its Milford office as a Realtor.

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank said it’s hired Tallena Wiggins as a home loan specialist in its Leominster Connector branch.

Koopman Lumber

Whitinsville-based building supply company Koopman Lumber announced a CEO succession. Denise Brookhouse will become CEO effective Jan. 1, succeeding Dirk Koopman, who’d been CEO since 2010. Koopman will become company president, a new role. Tony Brookhouse will remain COO.

NAIOP Massachusetts

NAIOP Massachusetts announced its new board members, each holding three-year terms starting Jan. 1:

Douglas Arsham, Mill Creek Residential Trust

Katharine Bachman, Gravestar, Inc.

Kevin Benedix, Boston Global Investors

Allen Breed, MITIMCo.

Esther Chung Byun, Berkeley Investments, Inc.

Andrew Copelotti, Boylston Properties

Tim Coskren, Atlantic Management Corporation

Lawrence Curtis, WinnDevelopment

Russell DeMartino, Skanska

Andrew Gallinaro, National Development

David Goodhue, Colliers

Kerry Hawkins, Hobbs Brook Real Estate

Maureen Joyce, Barings

James Kane, A.D. Makepeace Company

Sarah Lagosh, Eastdil Secured

Bill Lovett, Claremont Companies

Abe Menzin, Samuels & Associates

Colleen O’Connor, BioMed Realty

Todd Fremont-Smith, Nordblom Company

Rie Sugihara, The Drew Company

Ryan Souls, Greystar

Rasky Partners

Boston public relations firm Rasky Partners announced that Graham Shalgian and Andy Hoglund have been promoted to partners.

The Savings Bank

Wakefield-based The Savings Bank announced Bina Siddiqui is being promoted to manage its main office branch.

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

Waltham-based engineering firm Simpson Gumpertz & Heger announced it’s hired Han Xu as a principal, joining its structural new design practice.

South Shore Realtors

South Shore Realtors, the local trade group for Realtors in Boston’s southern suburbs, announced its 2026 officers:

President: Joe Costantino, Realtor at Jack Conway & Co.

President-Elect: Janet Pistone, manager of Jack Conway & Co.’s Hanover office

Vice President: Holly Bronhard, a Realtor at eXp Realty

Treasurer: Jamison Souza, team leader of Keller Williams South Watuppa

Secretary: Christine McLellan, a Realtor with William Raveis Real Estate

Immediate Past President: Robert Sullivan, owner and broker of Bay Market Real Estate

Webster Bank

Connecticut-based Webster Bank announced it’s hired Kassandra Tetley as a managing director and relationship manager in its Boston office, with responsibility for Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.

Webster First Federal Credit Union

Worcester-based Webster First Federal Credit Union announced it’s promoted Erin Jansky to chief human resources officer, a newly created role.