Builders Coalition Summit Nets $16M for Developments

The Builder Coalition’s initial matchmaking event between developers and capital providers yielded approximately $16 million in potential financing for commercial developments.

In September, the Boston-based real estate networking and education group sponsored a day-long Capital Investors Summit at the Seaport Hotel.

“It met and exceeded my expectations,” Builder Coalition Executive Director Dave Madan said. “This is a different model than anybody is used to, so a lot of what we were doing was explaining what was possible here.”

September’s event attracted a national roster of executives from private equity groups, community development financial institutions and national banks, connecting 71 capital providers and 53 developers.

Responding to a survey by the organization, developers reported 45 follow-up meetings and 10 site visits by capital providers. In all, capital providers estimated the event catalyzed approximately $16 million in potential financing.

Developers’ responses ranged up to $82 million, Madan said.

“Developers naturally tend to be pretty optimistic,” he said.

The group is dedicated to increasing diversity in the commercial real estate industry. It also maintains an online jobs board.

September’s summit was the region’s largest industry event of its kind, and featured one-on-one meetings and panel discussions on trends and strategies in real estate financing.

TBC is planning similar forums next year, including a potential summit in Springfield as it expands its reach on a statewide scale, Madan said.

“A lot of people told me they thought it was content rich. They understood how to drive their work forward,” Madan said.