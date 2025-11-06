BayCoast Bank Finances Veterans Association HQ

BayCoast Bank says it’s provided financing that has allowed the Veterans Association of Bristol County to purchase the Tuscan Building, located at 145 Globe St. in Fall River.

The bank provided financing to allow the association to be able to make the $1.85 million purchase possible. Additionally, BayCoast made a $250,000 grant to help fund the down payment and building improvements necessary to accommodate VABC programs.

“BayCoast Bank is truly honored to serve those who have bravely served us,” BayCoast Bank Senior Vice President of Community Engagement John McMahon said in a statement. “When the VABC needed our support, we didn’t hesitate. We are so pleased to be a part of this transformative project that will help ensure veterans have access to the comprehensive programs they need and deserve.”

The building will serve as the association’s base of operations. The new building will accommodate a larger community drop-in center, dedicated spaces for career development and housing support, an expanded food pantry, emergency food assistance areas and multipurpose spaces for veteran-led events, workshops, education and outreach activities, according to the association.

The grant, along with other support, has helped the veterans association in its quest to reach its $3 million capital campaign goal. The veterans association must now raise $2 million to complete building improvements, including a new commercial kitchen and retire its mortgage.

“This purchase is a dream come true thanks to BayCoast Bank with both financing and a charitable grant of $250,000 that sets the course for our capital campaign,” Veterans Association of Bristol County Executive Director Ken Levesque said in a statement provided by BayCoast. “This will be a community-wide fundraising effort to turn this building into a much-needed veterans’ service center and regional hub of veteran support.”