CC&F Starts Spec Development in Woburn

With a $79 million construction loan from Kawa Capital Management, Boston-based Cabot, Cabot & Forbes broke ground on a 180,000 square-foot commercial development in Woburn.

Known as “The Bolt” and designed by architects Jacobs, the office, lab and manufacturing building is under construction at 216 New Boston St.

John Moriarty Associates is construction manager for the speculative project, which is scheduled for completion in spring 2027. Aries Capital served as an advisor in the financing deal.

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and local officials joined CC&F executives at a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.

The property is part of a former Superfund site that was remediated in recent decades, clearing the way for both residential and commercial development.

CC&F has invested approximately $400 million in the Commerce Road corridor, located just west of Interstate 93 near the Anderson Regional Transportation Center which provides MBTA commuter rail and Amtrak service.

The firm developed the 289-unit Emblem 120 apartment complex and is seeking approval for a 250-unit apartment complex, Zero New Boston.

Cushman & Wakefield is the leasing agent for The Bolt.

Last February, Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Massport announced that they would seek offers to develop a portion of the 26-acre Anderson RTC property, but have not yet issued a request for proposals.