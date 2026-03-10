Synergy Recaps Beacon Hill Office Building

Boston-based Synergy recapitalized a Beacon Hill office building Friday that it originally acquired in 2013 in a deal worth $23 million.

Cambridge Savings Bank provided $22.3 million in financing for the March 6 transaction, according to a Suffolk County mortgage.

Synergy acquired the property from DivcoWest in 2013 for $34.9 million. In 2016, Eastern Bank provided $35 million in financing for a $63 million recapitalization.

Completed in 1922, the 14-story building totals 146,388 square feet and is assessed at $30.6 million, according to Boston’s property tax database.

Tenants include Synergy Suites by Workbar coworking spaces and the Carrie Nation cocktail lounge. Synergy recently updated the lobby and common areas and added a new tenant amenity center including conference rooms and a fitness studio, according to the property web site.