Beacon Bank Updates Digital Banking Platform

Hot off completing its post-merger rebrand, Boston-based Beacon Bank has launched a new digital banking platform using the Narmi One product.

The bank’s partnership with Narmi, a New York City fintech, has grown since the New York fintech provided a consumer account opening solution for Beacon.

Narmi One includes features such as card management, personal financial management, fraud prevention and integrations of other applications for existing depositors.

“Beacon Bank is a prime example of what a customer-first bank looks like, and we’re honored to be their partner as they strive to offer best-in-class digital experiences,” Narmi co-founder Nikhil Lakhanpal said in a statement. “Beacon Bank’s selection of Narmi One reflects its strategic goals in providing a best-in-class digital experience for customers while growing deposits and driving efficiency.”

Over 55,000 users from the bank were converted onto the platform and 40 million transactions were converted in a single day, Beacon Bank said in its announcement.

“Strong digital capabilities are essential to how we serve our clients at Beacon Bank,” Beacon Bank COO Sean Gray said in a statement. “By partnering with Narmi, we future-proof our digital channels across all touchpoints and benefit from the unique integration advantages they offer.”