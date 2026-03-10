Condo Project Proposed at Dorchester American Legion Property

A defunct American Legion post in Dorchester’s Adams Village would be replaced by 24 residential units under a redevelopment plan submitted by a South Boston developer.

Gallivan LLC, an entity managed by Douglas Keach, acquired the 0.16-acre property at 500 Gallivan Boulevard for $1.8 million in July 2024, receiving $1.35 million in financing from South Shore Bank.

The project includes a 5-story, 36,055 square-foot condominium building with 3,299 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The Boston Planning Department scheduled a virtual public meeting on the project at 6 p.m. tonight.

The existing 2-story building, constructed in 1919 as American Legion Post No. 65, does not have any historical protections and would be demolished, according to a filing submitted by attorney Richard Lynds of East Boston to the Boston Planning Department.

The property is located in a local convenience zoning subdistrict. The proposed project requires approvals from the Zoning Board of Appeals for conditional use permit and variances for maximum floor area ratio, building height and the minimum 1.5 parking spaces per unit. The project proposes 10 off-street parking spaces.

Developers have met with owners of the Eire Pub, which is a direct abutter, District 3 City Councilor John Fitzgerald and local civic associations prior to beginning the formal permitting process.

The project sets aside four on-site units for households earning a maximum 80 to 100 percent of area median income, in compliance with Boston’s inclusionary development policy.

A public comment period on the project runs through March 18.