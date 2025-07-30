Synergy Reportedly Purchasing Another Downtown Tower 

A downtown Boston office tower is reportedly set to be acquired by Boston-based developer Synergy for a steep discount from the previous transaction that took place just before the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 75-101 Federal St. tower was acquired by Boston-based Rockpoint Group in 2015 for $326 million. Washington, D.C.-based Carr Properties acquired a 50 percent stake in the property for $242.5 million in March 2020, equating to a valuation of $485 million. At the time, Wells Fargo amended the mortgage to $292 million, according to Suffolk County Registry of Deeds records.

Synergy is expected to acquire the property after submitting a bid of approximately $100 million, according to a report by Real Estate Alert.

The property was listed spring by brokerage Newmark. Synergy declined to comment.

The acquisition would add to Synergy’s growing portfolio of downtown office properties acquired at prices reflecting the lower occupancy rates and rents of the post-pandemic era.

Synergy in April acquired 99 High St., an 801,343-square-foot tower overlooking the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway, for $227 million, or $282 per square foot.

In Downtown Crossing, Synergy bought the 101 Arch St. complex in March 2024 for $78 million, or $192 per square foot.

And in a distressed sale in the Leather District last year, Synergy acquired 179 Lincoln St. for $76.5 million in mortgage debt. The building recently attracted a 43,721 square-foot lease by athletic shoe brand ASICS.

Boston’s central business district office market had 24,462 square feet of positive absorption in the second quarter, according to a report issued this week by brokerage Avison Young. The availability rate is now 25.3 percent, including a 21.5 percent direct vacancy rate.