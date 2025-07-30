Harvard Federal Credit Union Opens New Branch

Harvard Federal Credit Union has opened a new branch at One Brigham Circle in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood.

“Our newest branch, located at the corner of Mission Hill and Longwood, reinforces our commitment to empower our members to make a positive impact in their lives and communities,” Harvard Federal Credit Union CEO Craig Leonard said in a statement. “This new space will allow us to better serve the Longwood hospitals and provide neighborhood residents with the tools, resources and education to fit their financial needs, and we’re excited to do so with the help of Mission Hill Main Streets.

The credit union last year voted to switch from a state to a federal charter and rebranded from Harvard Employee Credit Union to Harvard Federal Credit Union. This new branch marks the credit union’s ability to serve members outside of the Harvard University network.

As it moves into the Mission hill neighborhood, the credit union is also making a $5,000 donation to Mission Hill Main Streets, a nonprofit organization that works with local businesses, residents and community organizations to revitalize its local shopping district.

“Community means everything to us here in our close-knit Mission Hill neighborhood,” Mission Hill Main Streets Executive Director Courtney Wright, said in a statement. “Harvard Federal Credit Union shares those same core values and principles, and it’s comforting to know that residents and business owners will have even more convenient and accessible banking options, and in-person access to knowledgeable staff that can help them best navigate their financial journey.”