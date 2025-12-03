Tenant Renews Full Building Lease at Waltham Flex Property

The sole tenant of a Waltham office and manufacturing complex renewed its long-term occupancy with landlord Hobbs Brook Real Estate.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. leased 84,413 square feet through 2023 at 590 Lincoln St.

The 2-story building includes first-floor manufacturing space and office space on the second floor.

Dentsply Sirona was created in 2016 through a merger of Dentists’ Supply Company and Sirona Dental Systems, forming the largest manufacturer of professional dental products. It initially leased space at the Waltham property in 2017.

The property is located within the 11-building HBRE Waltham campus, which totals over 2 million square feet of commercial space.

CBRE represented Hobbs Brook in the lease transaction, while Cushman & Wakefield represented Dentsply Sirona.