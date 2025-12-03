‘Crazy’ Golf Club Coming to Back Bay

The owner of a Back Bay property is refreshing the neighborhood’s entertainment options with the imminent opening of a 2-story indoor mini-golf arcade and cocktail bar.

The 21,000 square-foot Swingers Back Bay Boston will become the fourth U.S. location for the London-based brand, following openings in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas. Opening is scheduled for early 2026.

The 777 Boylston St. property is owned by Tavistock Restaurant Group, parent of the Abe & Louie’s, Atlantic Fish Co., Coach Grill and the Joe’s restaurant chain.

The Back Bay location will include two indoor golf courses, multiple cocktail bars, event spaces and a retro-themed arcade, according to an announcement by the company.