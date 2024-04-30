The B&T Daily: April 30, 2024

A mainstay of Davis Square’s dining scene is relocating to Assembly Row after leasing 6,000 square feet for a takeout market, cafe and dining room.

Posto will open the new location later this year, Assembly Row owner Federal Realty Investment Trust announced.

The mixed-use development on the Mystic River also announced the pending arrival of a new arrival by restaurateur Chris Damian, who previously operated the Papagayo restaurants in Boston and Assembly Row. Spanning over 5,400 square feet, Toca Chida will specialize in Latin American cuisine and cocktails with agave spirits.

