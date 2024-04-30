The B&T Daily: April 30, 2024

A mainstay of Davis Square’s dining scene is relocating to Assembly Row after leasing 6,000 square feet for a takeout market, cafe and dining room.
Posto will open the new location later this year, Assembly Row owner Federal Realty Investment Trust announced.
The mixed-use development on the Mystic River also announced the pending arrival of a new arrival by restaurateur Chris Damian, who previously operated the Papagayo restaurants in Boston and Assembly Row. Spanning over 5,400 square feet, Toca Chida will specialize in Latin American cuisine and cocktails with agave spirits.
- Rockport Zoning Suit: A group of Rockport residents claim that the way their town is approving zoning to comply with the state MBTA Communities law is violating their civil rights.
- Cambridge HQ Lease: A biotech company that’s received over $400 million from investors for its artificial intelligence-based research opens a new headquarters in Cambridge this week in a relocation from New York City.
- Elliman Settles: Luxury brokerage Douglas Elliman has become the latest brokerage to join in the National Association of Realtors’ commission lawsuit settlement.
- $20M Climate Retrofit Loans: The Massachusetts Community Climate Bank’s first consumer product will help homeowners cover the costs of things like heat pumps, electric vehicle charging stations, weatherization and more.
- The viability of widescale office-to-residential conversion projects still is up for debate, but signs point to a greater awakening to incorporate multifamily housing into underutilized retail centers across Greater Boston.
- How a California lawsuit could upend a key part of Boston’s development fee structure.
- A remarkable transformation is underway that’s redefining Downtown Boston from a 9-to-5, office-driven landscape, via a vibrant retail and cultural revival.