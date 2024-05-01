The B&T Daily: May 1, 2024

Boston Properties has started construction of the tallest building in Cambridge history, the 121 Broadway residential tower slated for completion in 2027. The project is part of the Boston-based REIT’s Kendall Square development that also includes the 290 and 300 Binney St. office-lab towers, which are under construction.
- Support for SAFER Act Grows: The DEA’s decision to reclassify marijuana prompts calls for passage of an act to increase dispensaries’ access to banking services.
- Addressing Equity Theft: A state judge ruled this month that Massachusetts law governing municipal home equity takings “requires Legislative correction.”
- Wakefield Rejects MBTA Rezoning: Town Meeting turned down three proposals from the town’s Planning Board.
- Multifamily Development Secures Funding: On the other side of Wakefield, JLL has secured funding for a 440-unit development on the shore of Lake Quannapowitt.
- Rate Decrease Unlikely: The Fed is likely to indicate inflation must slow before it moves to reduce interest rates.
- Columnist Lew Sichelman names property insurance as “the wild card” in today’s housing market.
- Boston law firm Goulston & Storrs has completed its first relocation in 40 years, taking up residence in Post Office Square.
- The Massachusetts Housing & Shelter Alliance calls for all hands on deck to address a looming homelessness crisis.