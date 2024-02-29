The B&T Daily: Feb. 29, 2024

Developer North River Leerink’s bet on Somerville’s Brickbottom neighborhood as a new life science industry cluster gained momentum with a 76,000-square-foot lease to Cambridge-based ADA Forsyth Institute.

The institute is currently based at Clarion Partners’ 245 First St. lab building in Kendall Square.

The transaction brings the 208,600-square-foot speculative development known as 100 Chestnut up to 90 percent leased.

Brickbottom sits between Union Square and the growing life science cluster in East Cambridge.

What else is on tap today?

Banker & Tradesman is a vital tool for bankers and financial professionals, making sure they’re the most informed, educated and powerful leaders in the local business scene. Find out more.

Show me the data!

Here’s what interest rates did this week.

What did I miss?

Here’s what you might have missed in Sunday’s newsletter. Not a B&T subscriber? Fix that here.