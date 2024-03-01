The B&T Daily: Mar. 1, 2024

A developer that’s encountered neighborhood opposition to its most recent Boston projects has found a more welcoming climate in the suburban Medfield, and recent grants from the Healey administration toward a $235 million housing project.

Boston-based Trinity Financial was awarded nearly $5 million from a pair of state programs as it assembles financing for adaptive reuse of the former Medfield State Hospital as 344 housing units.

The firm was one of two respondents to a request for proposals for a 45-acre portion of the property acquired by the town in 2014. The site includes 27 Queen Anne-style buildings dating back to the 1890s that were featured in the 2010 psychological thriller “Shutter Island.”

Who says Nantucket has to be all beaches? The fifth home in this week’s Gossip Report trades that milieu for a spot next to one of the island’s only farms.

Residential brokerages are still on the hunt for smaller rivals they can buy up as the slow pace of home sales looks set to continue.

A year after ChatGPT burst onto the scene, we examine how banks and credit unions are using AI software.

It’s Women in Construction week next week, and we’re catching up with one of the growing number of women making careers in the sector.

