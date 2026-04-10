The Gossip Report: April 10, 2026

The Ayer Mansion has finally sold – and claimed a spot in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts. One of only three surviving residential interiors designed by Gilded Age artist Louis Comfort Tiffany, and the only one with exterior decorations by him, the home went through phases as office space and a Catholic religious group’s dormitory before being bought by an LLC affiliated with Sea-Dar Construction in 2021. The theatrical interior of this architectural landmark is filled with Tiffany’s signature intricate mosaics. It had been on and off the market since 2022, being first listed for $14.99 million.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for March 21-27, 2026.
1) 23 Edgartown Bay Road, Edgartown
Price: $14,750,000
Buyer: Easterly Mv LLC
Seller: 23 Edgartown Bay Rd LLC
Agent: Unknown
Size: 4,746 square feet on 1.1 acres
Sold: 3/27/2026
2) 111 Surfside Road, Nantucket
Price: $10,250,000
Buyer: Seaville LLC
Seller: Michael Earl Sutton and Sarah Cavan Sutton
Agent: Chandra Miller, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 6,437 square feet on 0.98 acres
Sold: 3/27/2026
3) 9 Walnut St., Boston
Price: $8,050,000
Buyer: SW Boston One RT
Seller: Nine Walnut St 2017 RT
Agent: Michael Harper, Coldwell Banker – Boston
Size: 5,838 square feet
Sold: 3/23/2026
4) 244 Marlborough St. #2, Boston
Price: $8,000,000
Buyer: Brian Whipple
Seller: IMJ 2016 T
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 3,176 square feet
Sold: 3/25/2026
5) 395 Commonwealth Ave., Boston
Price: $7,900,000
Buyer: 395 Comm Avenue RT
Seller: 395-399 Comm Avenue LLC
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 15,140 square feet
Sold: 3/27/2026