The Gossip Report: April 10, 2026

The Ayer Mansion has finally sold – and claimed a spot in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts. One of only three surviving residential interiors designed by Gilded Age artist Louis Comfort Tiffany, and the only one with exterior decorations by him, the home went through phases as office space and a Catholic religious group’s dormitory before being bought by an LLC affiliated with Sea-Dar Construction in 2021. The theatrical interior of this architectural landmark is filled with Tiffany’s signature intricate mosaics. It had been on and off the market since 2022, being first listed for $14.99 million.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for March 21-27, 2026.

Price: $14,750,000

Buyer: Easterly Mv LLC

Seller: 23 Edgartown Bay Rd LLC

Agent: Unknown

Size: 4,746 square feet on 1.1 acres

Sold: 3/27/2026

Price: $10,250,000

Buyer: Seaville LLC

Seller: Michael Earl Sutton and Sarah Cavan Sutton

Agent: Chandra Miller, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 6,437 square feet on 0.98 acres

Sold: 3/27/2026

Price: $8,050,000

Buyer: SW Boston One RT

Seller: Nine Walnut St 2017 RT

Agent: Michael Harper, Coldwell Banker – Boston

Size: 5,838 square feet

Sold: 3/23/2026

Price: $8,000,000

Buyer: Brian Whipple

Seller: IMJ 2016 T

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 3,176 square feet

Sold: 3/25/2026

Price: $7,900,000

Buyer: 395 Comm Avenue RT

Seller: 395-399 Comm Avenue LLC

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 15,140 square feet

Sold: 3/27/2026