The Gossip Report: April 24, 2026

The second home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales isn’t right on the water, but it’s got a better view than the houses that are. The main house and separately-deeded guest house are set on a rise overlooking Plymouth Bay high enough to let guests on the gently sloping lawn see over the neighbors’ roofs and to the water beyond. A barn-style pool house adds a few extra beds for overflow guests in a second-floor loft.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for April 4-10, 2026.

Price: $5,750,000

Buyer: Daneil P. Karnovsky and Paiscilla C. Karnovsky

Seller: Chilmark Chowder NT

Agent: Julianna Flanders, Flanders Real Estate

Size: 1446 square feet on 4 acres

Sold: 4/9/2026

Price: $4,900,000

Buyer: Seabury Point LLC

Seller: Susanne S Caliendo T

Agent: Susie Caliendo, Waterfront Realty Group

Size: 5,232 square feet on 2.75 acres

Sold: 4/10/2026

Price: $4,699,000

Buyer: 59 Hyde Avenue RT

Seller: Charles S. Jacobs

Agent: Elisabeth Preis, Compass

Size: 5,036 square feet on 0.46 acres

Sold: 4/8/2026

Price: $4,325,000

Buyer: Devon McCready and Gaetano P. Morello

Seller: Ryan-Mansur RET

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 2,409 square feet

Sold: 4/6/2026

Price: $3,900,000

Buyer: Kristen Eichensehr and Richard Re

Seller: Theresa A. Hamacher

Agent: Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker

Size: 3,198 square feet on 0.13 acres

Sold: 4/6/2026