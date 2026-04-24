The Gossip Report: April 24, 2026

The second home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales isn’t right on the water, but it’s got a better view than the houses that are. The main house and separately-deeded guest house are set on a rise overlooking Plymouth Bay high enough to let guests on the gently sloping lawn see over the neighbors’ roofs and to the water beyond. A barn-style pool house adds a few extra beds for overflow guests in a second-floor loft.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for April 4-10, 2026.
1) 23 Chockers Lane, Chilmark
Price: $5,750,000
Buyer: Daneil P. Karnovsky and Paiscilla C. Karnovsky
Seller: Chilmark Chowder NT
Agent: Julianna Flanders, Flanders Real Estate
Size: 1446 square feet on 4 acres
Sold: 4/9/2026
2) 17-20 Seabury Point Road, Duxbury
Price: $4,900,000
Buyer: Seabury Point LLC
Seller: Susanne S Caliendo T
Agent: Susie Caliendo, Waterfront Realty Group
Size: 5,232 square feet on 2.75 acres
Sold: 4/10/2026
3) 59 Hyde Ave., Newton
Price: $4,699,000
Buyer: 59 Hyde Avenue RT
Seller: Charles S. Jacobs
Agent: Elisabeth Preis, Compass
Size: 5,036 square feet on 0.46 acres
Sold: 4/8/2026
4) 126 Commonwealth Ave. #5, Boston
Price: $4,325,000
Buyer: Devon McCready and Gaetano P. Morello
Seller: Ryan-Mansur RET
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 2,409 square feet
Sold: 4/6/2026
5) 95 Raymond St., Cambridge
Price: $3,900,000
Buyer: Kristen Eichensehr and Richard Re
Seller: Theresa A. Hamacher
Agent: Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker
Size: 3,198 square feet on 0.13 acres
Sold: 4/6/2026