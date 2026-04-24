Community Good Works

Apr 24, 2026 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print

From left: Bridget Baker, executive assistant to the superintendent of Holbrook Public Schools; Julie Hamilton, superintendent of Holbrook Public Schools; Joyce Davis, assistant vice president and branch officer of TruNorth Bank; Dilce Chicha, assistant branch manager at the bank's Holbrook branch. The quartet had posed for a photo on March 17, 2026 to mark the bank's 2025 donation of $2,580 to the school system as part of its "Funding Their Futures" campaign. Photo courtesy of TruNorth Bank

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced a $3,500 donation to the Icon Museum and Study Center to mark the museum’s 20th anniversary. The funds donated by CSB were used to produce three large exterior banners for the museum building to mark its anniversary. The museum collects, studies and displays Eastern Christian religious icons.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union announced a $1,500 donation from its foundation to Lowell Girls Youth Lacrosse. The organization was chosen by the public as part of the credit union’s quarterly Give-a-Click campaign.

TruNorth Bank

Peabody-based TruNorth Bank said it donated $24,230 to local school districts through its annual “Funding Their Futures” program. TruNorth donates $10 for every new checking account opened, with the customer who opened the account picking the participating local school, school system, or educational foundation to get the donation.

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Community Good Works

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