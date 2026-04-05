The Gossip Report: April 3, 2026

Sales of the 166 condominiums in the brand-new South Station Tower are starting to close, and a penthouse unit takes the top spot in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales. An LLC controlled by Waltham-based developer Hobbs Brook Real Estate picked up the two-story, top-floor unit for a cool $14.13 million. Whoever the company lets stay there will be in for sweeping views through double-height windows. Of note: Hobbs Brook’s parent company, FM Global, leases 57,000 square feet of office space on the tower’s lower floors.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for March 13-20, 2026.

Price: $14,131,000

Buyer: 680-682 Atlantic Avenue LLC

Seller: South Station Residential Investors LLC

Agent: Cindy Dwyer and Manuel Davis, The Collaborative Companies

Size: 3,753 square feet

Sold: 3/13/2026

2) 1 Dalton St. #5101, Boston



Price: $14,000,000

Buyer: 1 Dalton 5101 LLC

Seller: One Dalton Owner LLC

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 4,046 square feet

Sold: 3/18/2026

Price: $6,650,000

Buyer: Marc Bradley and Kelann Stirling

Seller: Robert M Rosenberg RET

Agent: Mark Jenkins, Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s

Size: 5,102 square feet on 3.7 acres

Sold: 3/17/2026

Price: $5,118,000

Buyer: Dana Durrell Wiehl RET

Seller: South Station Residential Investors LLC

Agent: Cindy Dwyer and Manuel Davis, The Collaborative Companies

Size: 1,805 square feet

Sold: 3/13/2026

Price: $5,100,000

Buyer: Mickys Luck IRT

Seller: Beacon Limited Reaty T

Agent: Michael Carucci, Serhant

Size: 3,672 square feet

Sold: 3/17/2026