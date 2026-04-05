The Gossip Report: April 3, 2026

Sales of the 166 condominiums in the brand-new South Station Tower are starting to close, and a penthouse unit takes the top spot in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales. An LLC controlled by Waltham-based developer Hobbs Brook Real Estate picked up the two-story, top-floor unit for a cool $14.13 million. Whoever the company lets stay there will be in for sweeping views through double-height windows. Of note: Hobbs Brook’s parent company, FM Global, leases 57,000 square feet of office space on the tower’s lower floors.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for March 13-20, 2026.
1) 682 Atlantic Ave. #PHE, Boston
Price: $14,131,000
Buyer: 680-682 Atlantic Avenue LLC
Seller: South Station Residential Investors LLC
Agent: Cindy Dwyer and Manuel Davis, The Collaborative Companies
Size: 3,753 square feet
Sold: 3/13/2026
2) 1 Dalton St. #5101, Boston
Price: $14,000,000
Buyer: 1 Dalton 5101 LLC
Seller: One Dalton Owner LLC
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 4,046 square feet
Sold: 3/18/2026
3) 7 Clay Pit Lane, Aquinnah
Price: $6,650,000
Buyer: Marc Bradley and Kelann Stirling
Seller: Robert M Rosenberg RET
Agent: Mark Jenkins, Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s
Size: 5,102 square feet on 3.7 acres
Sold: 3/17/2026
4) 682 Atlantic Ave. #44H, Boston
Price: $5,118,000
Buyer: Dana Durrell Wiehl RET
Seller: South Station Residential Investors LLC
Agent: Cindy Dwyer and Manuel Davis, The Collaborative Companies
Size: 1,805 square feet
Sold: 3/13/2026
5) 20 Beacon St. #PH, Boston
Price: $5,100,000
Buyer: Mickys Luck IRT
Seller: Beacon Limited Reaty T
Agent: Michael Carucci, Serhant
Size: 3,672 square feet
Sold: 3/17/2026