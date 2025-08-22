The Gossip Report: Aug. 22, 2025

A 62nd-floor penthouse in downtown Boston’s Winthrop Center skyscraper takes the second spot in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales. But it’s only the third-most expensive unit to sell there on a per-square-foot basis. At $2,804.23 per square foot, it lost out to Unit 5906 ($2823.36) and Unit 5901 ($2,825.24) – both smaller units and lower down in the building. Could the softening condo market be to blame? Those other units sold in January 2024 and January 2025, respectively.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Aug. 2-8, 2025.

Price: $12,800,000

Buyer: Nack LLC

Seller: Millard FT

Agent: Bernadette Meyer, Maury People Sotheby’s International

Size: 3,491 square feet on 1.84 acres

Sold: 8/7/2025

Price: $7,950,000

Buyer: Sean Mcdonough RET

Seller: Mcaf Winthrop LLC

Agent: Elise Bain, Patrick Cutter and R. Wayne Lopez, MP Boston

Size: 2,835 square feet

Sold: 8/8/2025

Price: $6,550,000

Buyer: 8 Mill Rd LLC

Seller: Kreitler Corp.

Agent: The Bohman Hartung Group, Gibson Sotheby’s International

Size: 3,338 square feet on 1.19 acres

Sold: 8/7/2025

Price: $5,700,000

Buyer: Triggers Paradise LLC

Seller: Big Patch LLC

Agent: Not Listed on MLS

Size: 6,825 square feet on 2.25 acres

Sold: 8/6/2025

Price: $5,600,000

Buyer: Samantha B. McCourt and Trevor R. McCourt

Seller: Kathryn Hopkins and T.E. Hopkins

Agent: Debi Benoit, Katherine Miner and Laurin Shields, William Raveis

Size: 7,391 square feet on 1.05 acres

Sold: 8/4/2025