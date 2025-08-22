The Gossip Report: Aug. 22, 2025

A 62nd-floor penthouse in downtown Boston’s Winthrop Center skyscraper takes the second spot in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales. But it’s only the third-most expensive unit to sell there on a per-square-foot basis. At $2,804.23 per square foot, it lost out to Unit 5906 ($2823.36) and Unit 5901 ($2,825.24) – both smaller units and lower down in the building. Could the softening condo market be to blame? Those other units sold in January 2024 and January 2025, respectively.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Aug. 2-8, 2025.
1) 5 Cudweed Road, Nantucket
Price: $12,800,000
Buyer: Nack LLC
Seller: Millard FT
Agent: Bernadette Meyer, Maury People Sotheby’s International
Size: 3,491 square feet on 1.84 acres
Sold: 8/7/2025
2) 240 Devonshire St. #PH2D, Boston
Price: $7,950,000
Buyer: Sean Mcdonough RET
Seller: Mcaf Winthrop LLC
Agent: Elise Bain, Patrick Cutter and R. Wayne Lopez, MP Boston
Size: 2,835 square feet
Sold: 8/8/2025
3) 8 Mill Road, Harwich
Price: $6,550,000
Buyer: 8 Mill Rd LLC
Seller: Kreitler Corp.
Agent: The Bohman Hartung Group, Gibson Sotheby’s International
Size: 3,338 square feet on 1.19 acres
Sold: 8/7/2025
4) 69 Hummock Pond Road, Nantucket
Price: $5,700,000
Buyer: Triggers Paradise LLC
Seller: Big Patch LLC
Agent: Not Listed on MLS
Size: 6,825 square feet on 2.25 acres
Sold: 8/6/2025
5) 1 Old Farm Road, Wellesley
Price: $5,600,000
Buyer: Samantha B. McCourt and Trevor R. McCourt
Seller: Kathryn Hopkins and T.E. Hopkins
Agent: Debi Benoit, Katherine Miner and Laurin Shields, William Raveis
Size: 7,391 square feet on 1.05 acres
Sold: 8/4/2025